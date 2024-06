Missing girl (13) found again in Vienna

Dementia pensioner traveled to Italy

An 85-year-old Lower Austrian man who disappeared from Strasshof in the district of Gänserndorf on Tuesday has also reappeared. The man, who suffers from dementia, had driven to Italy in his car. He was involved in a traffic accident on the A4 in the municipality of Scorze and suffered minor injuries. His family has since been able to embrace the pensioner again with relief.