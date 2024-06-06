Electromagnetic fields in the car matter

Hardly any differences between e-cars and combustion engines

"In principle, however, there is very little difference between electric cars and combustion engines. Both have the same critical sources of magnetic fields, such as seat heating, air conditioning, assistance systems or loudspeakers." In an electric car, there are also electric units such as the battery, motor or on-board charger. However, studies by the BfS show that the magnetic fields depend less on the electrical power of the electric motors than on the position of the battery, the cables and the power electronics. To reduce radiation exposure, Mercedes therefore installs cables and e-components as far as possible in the underbody or engine compartment, i.e. separated from the cabin by a layer of metal.