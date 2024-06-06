Creative and enthusiastic
Carinthian Carpentry Trophy: Schools in wood fever
It's a great idea that is now in its third year and has a lot of potential: The "Carinthian Carpentry Trophy". Schools are provided with simple woodworking materials and, together with "patron carpenters", the creative craftsmanship begins.
The "Kärntner Krone" has supported this idea from the very beginning. Because young people, craftsmanship and everything to do with apprenticeships is extremely important to us. And I myself, as editor-in-chief and hobby woodworker, so as not to devalue the term carpenter, am allowed to actively participate as a non-specialist judge. It's really fascinating to see how developments are progressing. And what great ideas young people come up with. On Wednesday, the big award ceremony was finally held in the Casineum.
But back to the works, which were exhibited in the Guild House in Klagenfurt before being moved to the Casineum and each of which deserves its own special consideration. Incidentally, three categories were judged: Idea, Material and Design. The material category was about how the panels, boards and slats provided to all participants were processed and assembled.
Class 4 C from the Musik-Mittelschule Hermagor took first place with their "Hexongame", a uniquely crafted game table that can not only be put together in small pieces, but also features ingenious mechanisms and only reveals its final, hidden secrets at third glance. This work is truly amazing.
Second and third place went to the BG/BRG for Slovenians in Klagenfurt, class 3 D for their "armchair in letter design with tree", a furniture ensemble worth seeing, and the "Alpen Adria" federal school cluster in Völkermarkt, class 3 E for their futuristic "digital board game".
Here, 1st place went to MS Völkermarkt, 2 A and 2 B and cooperative small class. They created a piece of furniture called "Papillon - Pavillon _ Work and Rest", a well thought-out construction with impressive functionality. And the special extra value that pupils from an inclusion class worked on it, which also impressed the highly enthusiastic radio audience of "Antenne Kärnten" so much that this exhibit was also awarded the audience prize. Congratulations and chapeau!
Second and third place went to the Ingeborg Bachman-Gymnasium class 3E with their "height-adjustable lecterns", which every company would probably like to have, and MS Lurnfeld, class 3 A/B for their "mobile library".
In this category, first place went to MS Landskron, Classes 3 B/C for their "Artdesk" with its fragile curves and sophisticated functionality that seems unique.
Second and third place went to MS Kühnsdorf, Class 4 A/B for their "Cozy communicative seating island" and BZ Lesachtal MS 4 with its beautiful and amusing idea "Radl der Zeit - Sitzbank mit Ladestation".
And it is actually a shame that some projects had to remain without prizes this time; but that is due to the success of the idea. An idea that, of course, has the background of inspiring young people for the craft and, in particular, the profession of carpentry; whether as a classic apprenticeship from the age of 15, an apprenticeship after graduating from high school or university, an apprenticeship with a high school diploma or a career change. This "3rd Carinthian Carpentry Trophy" alone has shown that working with wood is fun and is often more than just a craft and turns into art. Congratulations to provincial guild master Peter Preinig, the participating schools, the many patron carpenters and, above all, the pupils!
