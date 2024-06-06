Carinthian Carpentry Trophy: Schools in wood fever

And it is actually a shame that some projects had to remain without prizes this time; but that is due to the success of the idea. An idea that, of course, has the background of inspiring young people for the craft and, in particular, the profession of carpentry; whether as a classic apprenticeship from the age of 15, an apprenticeship after graduating from high school or university, an apprenticeship with a high school diploma or a career change. This "3rd Carinthian Carpentry Trophy" alone has shown that working with wood is fun and is often more than just a craft and turns into art. Congratulations to provincial guild master Peter Preinig, the participating schools, the many patron carpenters and, above all, the pupils!