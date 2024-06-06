Vorteilswelt
Farm meadows before mowing

Fawn rescue with drones is back in high season

Nachrichten
06.06.2024 17:45

Newborn deer often hide in the tall grass for days. Particularly popular: farm meadows. A Pongau association has been rescuing the wild animals from imminent death by the approaching mower for almost five years.

comment0 Kommentare

High meadows are the perfect retreat. At least for young fawns. But: the so-called settling period, the time when doe fawns give birth, overlaps with the first mowing of the farm meadows. The mowers of the agricultural machinery often become a deadly trap for the young deer. A Pongau association has set itself the task of using modern technology to put an end to deer deaths during mowing - by flying drones.

If the pilots come across a fawn, they carefully check on it. (Bild: Rehkitz & Copterrettung)
If the pilots come across a fawn, they carefully check on it.
(Bild: Rehkitz & Copterrettung)
The fawn rescuers' drones fly over the meadows at an altitude of around 60 meters with a thermal imaging camera. This way, the animals are not disturbed. (Bild: Rehkitz & Copterrettung)
The fawn rescuers' drones fly over the meadows at an altitude of around 60 meters with a thermal imaging camera. This way, the animals are not disturbed.
(Bild: Rehkitz & Copterrettung)

Irmgard Wimmer from Pfarrwerfen launched the fawn rescue service from the air almost five years ago. "My father used to go through the meadows with a stick before the mowing started," says the speech therapist. In the meantime, the technology has evolved and small propellers are now taking off in many places. The drone rescue association for the Pfarrwerfen, Werfen and Werfenweng region now has 30 active members. The members, including professional pilots, mountain rescuers and retired alpine police officers, have been able to locate and rescue 198 fawns since the association was founded. Together with ARGE Rehkitzrettung Innergebirg, an association of clubs in Salzburger Land, they have already saved a total of 300 animals from death by mowing.

Zitat Icon

Hobby drone pilots keep flying after deer and chamois on the mountain. However, this should really only be done by qualified experts. The game seeks and needs peace and quiet.

Gabi Fidler, Tierärztin und Jägerin

Five fawns rescued in two days
The specially trained drone pilots always fly their aircraft 60 meters above the farm meadows before sunrise. If they find a fawn, they mark the spot. Members of the rescue team then carefully and personally check on the animal. Wearing gloves, the fawn is then lifted into a wicker basket and released in safety, usually at the edge of the forest. Only then are the farmers given the go-ahead to mow. In the past two days alone, five fawns have been rescued in this way.

Gabi Fidler, a vet and hunter, greatly appreciates the work of the drone rescue team. However, the expert warns hobby pilots. "People keep flying after deer and chamois on the mountain," says Fidler. "This should really only be done by qualified experts. Game seeks and needs peace and distance."

Maximilian Kronberger
