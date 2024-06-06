Fawn rescue with drones is back in high season

Irmgard Wimmer from Pfarrwerfen launched the fawn rescue service from the air almost five years ago. "My father used to go through the meadows with a stick before the mowing started," says the speech therapist. In the meantime, the technology has evolved and small propellers are now taking off in many places. The drone rescue association for the Pfarrwerfen, Werfen and Werfenweng region now has 30 active members. The members, including professional pilots, mountain rescuers and retired alpine police officers, have been able to locate and rescue 198 fawns since the association was founded. Together with ARGE Rehkitzrettung Innergebirg, an association of clubs in Salzburger Land, they have already saved a total of 300 animals from death by mowing.