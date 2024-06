After “Krone” report: ÖBB with new late-night service

A train journey in Vienna ended unhappily for some passengers in May. As reported, passengers without a reservation (but with a valid ticket) had to leave the Nightjet from the main station to Bregenz in Meidling. Eva M. was also stranded shortly before midnight and had to change to an expensive Uber to St. Pölten. She described her experience to the "Krone" newspaper, which ultimately culminated in a police operation. According to the Federal Railways, the train was clearly overcrowded and the escape routes were blocked. The decision was therefore made to "eject" the customers. However, ÖBB has now made improvements.