Soccer sensation
SHE takes over German professional club as coach!
Quite officially and without a loophole: For the first time ever, a woman is starting a new season as head coach at a professional men's soccer club! FC Ingolstadt have entrusted Sabrina Wittmann (32) with the permanent management of the third division team with immediate effect, after she had already taken over from Michael Köllner on an interim basis since the beginning of May ...
And with success: With the Ingolstadt-born coach on the bench, Bayern had remained unbeaten four times, achieved their highest win of the season with a 6:1 home victory against VfB Lübeck and also triumphed in the national cup.
"The right person to achieve the club's goals!"
"Sabrina Wittmann has [...] impressively demonstrated that she not only has the ability to develop young players, but also to develop teams sustainably, exploit their full potential and lead them to success," said FCI managing director Dietmar Beiersdorfer, explaining the interim coach's "promotion". She is the right person to achieve the club's goals.
"The best overall package for the coaching position!"
Sporting Director Ivo Grlic added that "Sabrina has been at the club for almost two decades and is really passionate about FCI - you can't get more Schanzer DNA than that. As she already knows the entire club and the team very well, she will hardly need any time to settle in. This is another reason why Sabrina has the best overall package for the coaching position.
Sabrina was delighted to be able to continue as head coach of "her" FC Ingolstadt. "When I took over the first team on an interim basis in May, I hoped that it wouldn't just be a short adventure. [...] I am incredibly proud and grateful that this journey [...] will now continue and that Didi Beiersdorfer and Ivo Grlic continue to trust me."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
