Find while magnet fishing
Couple retrieve safe with 100,000 dollars in cash from pond
A New York couple has made a highly unusual find in a pond in the metropolis. Barbara Agostini and James Kane found around 100,000 US dollars (almost 92,000 euros) in banknotes in a rusty and completely muddy safe while magnet fishing.
"It was kind of surreal," said Agostini, "I thought it was a joke at first." The two magnetic anglers had often found safes in ponds, lakes and other bodies of water in New York, but never one with such contents. Kane couldn't believe his eyes when he discovered the wet and damaged bundles of banknotes held together by rubber bands.
Bundles of money taken to the police
The first pictures and videos of the find were published in online services and local media. The pair took their find to the New York Police Department (NYPD) to "avoid getting in trouble". A police spokesperson confirmed that, in principle, "every find of money worth ten dollars or more must be reported to the police".
Couple wants to turn find into cash
However, due to the advanced deterioration of the money, the authenticity and value of the bills could not have been conclusively clarified. The couple now want to take their find to the Treasury Department in Washington so that they can turn it into cash after all.
What is magnet fishing?
Magnet fishing is the search for ferromagnetic objects in water, usually with the help of a permanent magnet. A strong magnet - usually attached to a line or rope - is repeatedly thrown into the water.
US legislation stipulates that badly damaged banknotes are replaced as long as they cannot be linked to a crime.
