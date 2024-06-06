Carinthian to stop Poland star Lewandwski at European Championships

Egypt was an issue

Another curious fact: Johannsen could even have moved to Egypt in June 2022. Former team boss Marcel Koller (for whom he had worked during his ÖFB days) wanted to take him to top club Al Ahly Cairo. But the Klagenfurt native decided to stay with the ÖFB - who preferred not to allow an interview with Johannsen so close to the European Championship. Everything for success. You don't want your opponent to know what you know about him. .