Analyzes the opponents
Carinthian to stop Poland star Lewandwski at European Championships
No Carinthian has made it into team boss Ralf Rangnick's squad for the European Championship in Germany. However, Klagenfurt scout Alex Johannsen is responsible for analyzing the second opponent, Poland. He could even have followed an ex-team boss to Egypt in 2022.
Martin Hinteregger was Carinthia's last representative at a European Football Championship in 2021 (which was held in many European countries). This time, there will be no man from our province on the pitch - but one will be working for the ÖFB in the stands: Alexander Johannsen.
Was an employee of the "Kärntner Krone"
The Klagenfurt native - who was responsible for the lower house of soccer as a freelancer for the Kärntner Krone in his younger years - has been a member of the national team's multi-member analysis team since summer 2022. His main task: observing opponents. In Germany, the 22-year-old (who also works as a scout for Rapid) is responsible for the Poles and will also be in the stadium for the first group match against the Dutch (June 16) in Hanover.
Observes the Poland tests
Beforehand, he will of course be jetting off to the Polish tests against Ukraine (tomorrow) and Turkey (Monday). There, he will be scrutinizing the squad around captain Robert Lewandowski. Naturally with a greater focus on the Polish super goalscorer. The Barça ace poses the greatest threat to Austria in the second group duel on June 21.
Egypt was an issue
Another curious fact: Johannsen could even have moved to Egypt in June 2022. Former team boss Marcel Koller (for whom he had worked during his ÖFB days) wanted to take him to top club Al Ahly Cairo. But the Klagenfurt native decided to stay with the ÖFB - who preferred not to allow an interview with Johannsen so close to the European Championship. Everything for success. You don't want your opponent to know what you know about him. .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
