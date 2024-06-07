Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Colorful stations

Action and fun on four paws at the 11th Dog Day

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 19:00

There was plenty to experience for the many barking visitors at the 11th Dog Day at the trotting track in Baden. At over 80 stands, owners and owners' dogs were able to purchase all kinds of useful items for their faithful companions while their pets romped around.

comment0 Kommentare

For the 11th time, masters and mistresses enjoyed themselves with their four-legged friends at the Dog Day in Baden. In addition to over 80 stands with various products, the thousands of visitors were also offered eleven activity areas. Highlights included the hay bale race, dog diving in the pool, the water course and the "rabbit catch". Fortunately, the weather cooperated and made for an unforgettable day.

Lukas Pratschker, who became famous from the RTL show "Das Supertalent", created an exuberant atmosphere with his puppy, and the herding demonstration with border collies and geese also impressed the visitors.

+3
Fotos

Weather made set-up work difficult
Fortunately, the weather played along - rain and wind the day before made it difficult to set up the event. Parts of the grounds were even flooded. The next day there was almost no sign of this. An exciting day for dogs and their owners.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Magdalena Winkler
Magdalena Winkler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf