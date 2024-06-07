Colorful stations
Action and fun on four paws at the 11th Dog Day
There was plenty to experience for the many barking visitors at the 11th Dog Day at the trotting track in Baden. At over 80 stands, owners and owners' dogs were able to purchase all kinds of useful items for their faithful companions while their pets romped around.
For the 11th time, masters and mistresses enjoyed themselves with their four-legged friends at the Dog Day in Baden. In addition to over 80 stands with various products, the thousands of visitors were also offered eleven activity areas. Highlights included the hay bale race, dog diving in the pool, the water course and the "rabbit catch". Fortunately, the weather cooperated and made for an unforgettable day.
Lukas Pratschker, who became famous from the RTL show "Das Supertalent", created an exuberant atmosphere with his puppy, and the herding demonstration with border collies and geese also impressed the visitors.
Weather made set-up work difficult
Fortunately, the weather played along - rain and wind the day before made it difficult to set up the event. Parts of the grounds were even flooded. The next day there was almost no sign of this. An exciting day for dogs and their owners.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.