Stegenwald power plant is right on schedule

The underwater section of the power plant, flood protection measures and a large part of the reservoir have already been completed. The first of two machine sets can be delivered and installed in the coming weeks. These have a total output of 14.3 megawatts and weigh 265 tons. From mid-2025, the power plant will generate renewable, domestic electricity from hydropower and thus supply around 20,000 households. This will replace 73 million kWh of fossil electricity.