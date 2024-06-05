New concept in the works after departure chaos

According to Ebreichsdorf's mayor Wolfgang Kocevar, who also mingled with the 60,000 Metallica fans, the conclusion was clear: the arrival had worked excellently, but the departure needed to be improved. "Everyone who goes to a major concert has to expect the departure to take a few hours. However, new route concepts, better lighting and signage are necessary. A new departure concept is to be presented by the organizer in the next ten days," Kocevar told Monatsrevue.