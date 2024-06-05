Vorteilswelt
2:1 win against Serbia

The ÖFB team’s grades: Only one player in top EM form

Nachrichten
05.06.2024 08:29

Austria's national team continued its winning streak on Tuesday with a 2:1 victory in the European Championship test against Serbia. Christoph Baumgartner was involved in both goals and stood out. The defense put in a strong performance, but there is still room for improvement offensively.

NOTES: 6 world class, 5 very strong, 4 strong, 3 average, 2 weak, 1 not his day, 0 underused.

Patrick Pentz 4
He was not at fault for the goal conceded, otherwise there was hardly anything for him to hold on to. Strong with his foot in the build-up play.

Stefan Posch 3
Came one step too late in the build-up to the follow-up goal against Tadic. But apart from that, didn't cause much trouble down his side.

Kevin Danso 4
Determined in aerial duels and robust in tackles, also initiated the 2:0.

Determined in aerial duels: Kevin Danso
Determined in aerial duels: Kevin Danso
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Maximilian Wöber 4
Attentive in the center, straddled the ball for all he was worth. Cleaned up uncompromisingly when he had to.

Alexander Prass 3
Did a good job on the left and repeatedly won the ball. Sometimes a little too hectic in his build-up play.

Florian Grillitsch 4
Wonderful pass into the deep to Baumgartner to make it 2:0, set the tone in the center - before a collision shortly before the break brought him to an abrupt halt.

Nicolas Seiwald 3
Involved in the 2:0, but sometimes lacked determination and precision in tackles.

Romano Schmid 4
Initiated the lead with a transition pass, made the game fast in the final third with swift passes.

Christoph Baumgartner 5
The best of our team! He provided an impressive assist to make it 1:0 and, in the style of a striker, he put the ball precisely into the corner to make it 2:0 - once again the driving force in the attacking play, the opponent only knew how to stop his enthusiasm with fouls.

Christoph Baumgartner put in a strong performance.
Christoph Baumgartner put in a strong performance.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Patrick Wimmer 4
took advantage of the first chance to score his first goal in red and white. Did not shy away from the heated battle - predestined for such a game.

Marko Arnautovic 2
Gave his all in what was a very emotional game for him, but rarely came into his own.

Marko Arnautovic
Marko Arnautovic
(Bild: GEPA)

Konrad Laimer 3
Got into the game immediately, acted with overview, distributed the balls in the center. But even the Bayern star still has EURO reserves.

Michael Gregoritsch 2
Replaced Arnautovic up front after the break and struggled there without being able to make a decisive impact.

Andreas Weimann 3
Created one of the few home chances in the final stages.

Philipp Lienhart 4
Didn't let his lack of match practice show, got down to business straight away and cleared up a number of tricky situations.

Marco Grüll 3
Came into the game at a time when Austria were struggling offensively - struggled to find his feet on the wing.

Leo Querfeld 4
Earned applause for the many duels he won. Put in a strong performance!

Maximilian Entrup 0

