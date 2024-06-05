Pharmaceutical giant wants more
Glyphosate: Judge reduces billion-dollar fine
A judge in the US state of Pennsylvania has reduced the fine in a glyphosate lawsuit against Bayer from 2.25 billion dollars to 400 million dollars. Bayer has nevertheless announced that it will appeal against the verdict.
In a ruling on Tuesday, Judge Susan Schulman granted some of Bayer's objections and reduced the compensatory damages to 50 million dollars and the punitive damages to 350 million dollars.
"Although the court reduced the unconstitutionally excessive compensatory damages award, we continue to disagree with the liability verdict because the trial was marred by substantial and correctable error," a company spokesman said.
Plaintiff has cancer
Earlier this year, a Pennsylvania jury found in favor of plaintiff John McKivison, whose non-Hodgkin's lymphoma was caused by years of gardening with Roundup, a weedkiller containing glyphosate. Bayer was ordered to pay damages of 250 million dollars and a fine of two billion dollars.
Roundup is one of the most widely used weed killers in the USA. Bayer acquired the American glyphosate developer Monsanto in 2018. Since then, the German company has been facing legal disputes over whether Roundup causes cancer.
50,000 lawsuits still pending
In 2020, Bayer agreed to a settlement of up to 9.6 billion dollars for most of the Roundup cases pending at the time, but was unable to reach an agreement for future cases. Over 50,000 lawsuits are still pending.
Bayer stated that decades of studies had shown that Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate were safe. Authorities worldwide classify the product as non-carcinogenic. The World Health Organization's cancer research agency, however, rated the active ingredient as "probably carcinogenic" in 2015.
