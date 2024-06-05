Lucky charm to blame
Oops! Ralf Rangnick injured while celebrating
During the 2:1 victory in the European Championship test against Serbia, Ralf Rangnick had a little accident: The ÖFB team boss injured himself while celebrating on Tuesday evening. He suffered a small cut on his lucky charm.
"I cut myself on the snap hook. But it's all good, not too bad," smiled the German on ORF. Rangnick should have healed his slight hand injury, which was caused by his own karabiner, by the time of the Switzerland match on Saturday. The team boss himself had distributed the hooks to all the key ÖFB players before the start of the European Championship qualifiers as a symbol of solidarity.
Positive summary
Rangnick drew a positive conclusion after the 2:1 win against Serbia. The success on Tuesday at the Happel Stadium in Vienna not only meant the sixth international victory in a row, but also, according to the German, brought valuable new insights. Among other things, Rangnick highlighted the performance in the early stages and the strong defense.
Squad to be reduced
The team boss will ask his players to train in Vienna up to and including Friday, when the squad will also be reduced by three players for the EURO and the flight to Switzerland. A win against the "Nati" would equal the ÖFB record of seven international wins in a row. This has only been achieved twice before - from 2017 to 2018 and from 1933 to 1934.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
