Journey home without points
ÖFB women lose European Championship qualifier against Iceland
Austria's women's national soccer team has suffered a major setback in the battle for a direct ticket to the 2025 European Championship in Switzerland. The ÖFB team suffered a deserved 2-1 defeat against Iceland in Reykjavik on Tuesday and dropped three points behind the new runners-up to third place in the European Championship qualifiers. Two games are still to be played. The first of two European Championship tickets in Group A4 was secured by the unblemished leaders Germany with a 3:1 win in Poland.
A goal from Eileen Campbell (44), the fourth in the qualifiers, was not enough for team boss Irene Fuhrmann's side, who were very weak for long periods. Instead of the targeted "four to six" points from the double, only a disappointing point was scored after a 1-1 draw in Ried on Friday. Thanks to goals from Hlin Eiriksdottir (17th) and Hildur Antonsdottir (70th), Iceland now hold all the aces in the battle for second place. And rightly so, especially as the world number 15 had more chances in the duel with the number 17.
ÖFB team under pressure
On July 12, Austria will face bottom-placed Poland in Altach, while Iceland will host Germany. Austria would have to have more points than Iceland in the final standings in order to overtake them on the basis of the lost direct comparison.
Fuhrmann made only one change from the 1-1 draw in Ried and it was not voluntary. Jasmin Pal replaced Manuela Zinsberger, who left the team after the first match for personal reasons. It was the first competitive match since November 30, 2021 in which Zinsberger did not keep goal. Pal had also been her deputy in the 8-0 World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg. The 27-year-old Tyrolean now made only her fifth international appearance.
In extremely strong winds in the Laugardalsvöllur stadium, the ÖFB team pressed better from the start than four days ago and also had the better moments on the offensive. A cross from Sarah Zadrazil hit the crossbar (12') and a shot from Lilli Purtscheller from the edge of the box was too central (17'). The hosts took revenge on the counter-attack with their first good attacking move. Arnardottir made her way down the flank and Vilhjalmsdottir's ball landed with Eiriksdottir, who was free in the penalty area and finished coolly.
1:1 in the dressing room
By then, the nervousness in the ÖFB game was palpable, with a lack of ideas in forward play. The weather conditions did not make things any easier. On one occasion, Fuhrmann's team almost benefited from the wind when a Dunst cross almost found its way into the far corner (29'). A solo run by the advanced Marina Georgieva was not rewarded with a goal (39'). Shortly before the break, however, the visitors, who were far from convincing at this stage, finally found redemption. A Höbinger cross was headed over the line by Campbell from five yards out.
The Austrians were doubly lucky after the restart. Two identical corner kicks from Karolina Vilhjalmsdottir both landed on the bar after being taken directly (48', 56'). In between, Sveindis Jonsdottir (53) and then Antonsdottir (61) and Eiriksdottir (63), when Pal made a brilliant save, missed top chances. The winning goal was absolutely in the air and had only been saved. After a Vilhjalmsdottir corner, Antonsdottir headed in from the five. There was no reaction from the Austrian side, captain Sarah Puntigam and Co. were far too harmless in attack.
The "absolute duty" of picking up three points, as Sarah Zadrazil had said in the run-up to the game, was far from fulfilled.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
