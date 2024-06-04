ÖFB women lose European Championship qualifier against Iceland

1:1 in the dressing room

By then, the nervousness in the ÖFB game was palpable, with a lack of ideas in forward play. The weather conditions did not make things any easier. On one occasion, Fuhrmann's team almost benefited from the wind when a Dunst cross almost found its way into the far corner (29'). A solo run by the advanced Marina Georgieva was not rewarded with a goal (39'). Shortly before the break, however, the visitors, who were far from convincing at this stage, finally found redemption. A Höbinger cross was headed over the line by Campbell from five yards out.