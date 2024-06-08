"These are the moments that give us a lot of strength," says the Graz clown trio, who not only come to the Albert Schweitzer Clinic in Graz, which also specializes in vegetative states. They also visit senior citizens in care homes and children in hospital, including those who are seriously ill. "We cook together, sing, bring everyday life from the outside in," says Joe Hofbauer, who has been bringing joy to Franz as Clown Doctor for 28 years. "Of course it does something to you when a child is so ill or a situation is so desperate," he says. "But you live for the moment, and it should be fun."