30-year anniversary
Wherever they appear, hearts open and eyes begin to sparkle: For 30 years now, Styrian artists have been bringing joy to hospitals, senior citizens and even coma patients as colorful "doctors".
Elke (name changed by the editors) had a stroke years ago and has been in a vegetative state ever since. She can no longer move her head, speak or eat independently. And has been for years. Elke is not yet 40 and is mentally alert. We don't know what she thinks or feels, nobody who hasn't been in her shoes knows. What it's like. Being locked up in your own body.
But she can say yes with her eyes by opening them wide. And clearly express no by closing her eyes. And when the Red Nose Clown Doctors arrive, her eyes open wide. Enthusiasm shoots through her face, she laughs, she lights up. They are here, the clown doctors. Joy comes with them.
We don't see the tragedy in a person at this moment. We are simply there and want to bring joy",
Marie, Trixie, Franz, Clowndoctors
"We don't see the tragedy in a person at this moment. We are simply there and want to bring joy," Marie and Trixie explain in unison. The two Clowndoctors ladies don't come in, they float in like fairies, in their glittering ball gowns, with their red noses and funny make-up, humor surrounds them like a colourful aura. They sing and play a groovy song by the Red Hot Chili Peppers for Elke with their male counterpart Franz. This is Elke's favorite song. The Clowndoctors know this, they exchange ideas with relatives, are networked with the staff and know their audience's preferences. They sing loudly, a little off-key, and do all kinds of spompanadas.
BegBeElke laughs. Does she want more? She opens her eyes enthusiastically. Even as a silent observer, you can't help but laugh along with the scene. The patient in the next bed, also in a vegetative state, who is clutching her stuffed dog and seems to be sleeping soundly, also smiles.
Heart-to-heart encounters give strength
"These are the moments that give us a lot of strength," says the Graz clown trio, who not only come to the Albert Schweitzer Clinic in Graz, which also specializes in vegetative states. They also visit senior citizens in care homes and children in hospital, including those who are seriously ill. "We cook together, sing, bring everyday life from the outside in," says Joe Hofbauer, who has been bringing joy to Franz as Clown Doctor for 28 years. "Of course it does something to you when a child is so ill or a situation is so desperate," he says. "But you live for the moment, and it should be fun."
There is no shortage of heartfelt touches. He will never forget how the parents of a seriously ill child invited him to their home, "they invited a lot of children, we laughed, played, consciously experienced things. The child didn't want to let me go, held my hand forever." Shortly afterwards, she had to say goodbye to this world.
- The Rote Nasen association was founded in 1994 by Monica Culen and Giora Seeliger.
- The first visits took place in Graz and Vienna, but today the clowns work in almost every province.
- In 2023 alone, they completed 4492 visits to 242 medical and social institutions and can look back on 264,448 empathetic encounters.
- The Red Noses team in Styria currently comprises 17 clowns.
- Starting in Austria, Red Noses Clown Doctors are also active in Germany, Hungary, Slovenia, Jordan and many other countries.
- The association is financed by donations, account: AT82 2011 1822 2414 6701
Marie tells the story of a senior with dementia: "He still knew that he could be proud of what he had achieved in life. But he no longer knew what that was, he had simply forgotten his life." Marie made him a medal for his life's work. Sensitive people understand what a grand gesture that is.
The clown job is not one you close the office door behind. Joe Hofbauer: "It teaches you humility and gratitude."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
