Amanda Knox travels back to Italy

The background

On November 2, 2007, Meredith Kercher, Knox's roommate at the time, was found half-naked and with her throat cut in the apartment they shared in Perugia. The student's body had 47 stab wounds. She had also been raped. In 2009, Knox - dubbed the "angel with the ice eyes" by the media - and her then boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were sentenced to 26 and 25 years in prison respectively. In 2015, however, the two were finally acquitted due to sloppy investigations.