Test plant starts
Research shows: scrap can be turned into energy
Test plant for the thermochemical processing of previously unusable waste materials put into operation in Pinkafeld.
The principle is simple and not new: however, the "Waste2Material" research project in Burgenland has now succeeded in applying the pyrolysis process in such a way that previously non-recyclable waste materials, such as electronic waste, plastic and agricultural waste, can be optimally recycled. Research Burgenland and the Burgenland University of Applied Sciences, in cooperation with the company Sonnenerde and the UDB, worked on this for a total of five years before the test plant for thermochemical waste pre-treatment could be put into operation.
1.9 million euros were invested in the project
The 1.9 million euro project was financed with EU funds and by the state of Burgenland. "We specifically invest in such forward-looking projects. The exchange between business, research and teaching is beneficial for everyone," explains Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. Applied research is also important in order to increase the research quota. However, it will be some time before the process can be put to commercial use. After all, if all the currently non-recyclable waste materials that accumulate in Burgenland were to be recycled using thermochemical processing, "you would need six such plants with an output of 300 kilograms per hour," explains project manager Christian Wartha.
Landfill volume and CO² emissions are reduced
The research plant in Pinkafeld is already attracting a great deal of interest, as the process reduces landfill volumes and CO² emissions. "The long-term goal is to analyze waste streams in a comprehensive context and find joint and sustainable solutions," emphasizes Marcus Keding, Managing Director of Forschung Burgenland.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
