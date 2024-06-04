Research shows: scrap can be turned into energy

1.9 million euros were invested in the project

The 1.9 million euro project was financed with EU funds and by the state of Burgenland. "We specifically invest in such forward-looking projects. The exchange between business, research and teaching is beneficial for everyone," explains Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann. Applied research is also important in order to increase the research quota. However, it will be some time before the process can be put to commercial use. After all, if all the currently non-recyclable waste materials that accumulate in Burgenland were to be recycled using thermochemical processing, "you would need six such plants with an output of 300 kilograms per hour," explains project manager Christian Wartha.