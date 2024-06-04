Food is more expensive here than in Germany

Only five products cheaper

The basket price - all 70 foodstuffs together - was a quarter higher in Austria than in Germany. Individual products were up to 67 percent more expensive than in our favorite neighboring countries - see also the chart above. The biggest price difference was found for Philadelphia cream cheese. You also have to dig deeper into your pockets for a Calippo-Cola ice lolly, potato chips or Maggi. So it's no wonder that many Upper Austrians drive across the border to do their shopping.