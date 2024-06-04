Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

25% price difference

Food is more expensive here than in Germany

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 18:00

Upper Austrians living in the border region in particular are likely to look enviously at the price list of our neighbors. A test by consumer advocates shows which foods are cheaper in German supermarkets than the same product in our stores and by how much.

comment0 Kommentare

"The AK price monitor regularly shows an Austrian mark-up on branded products - this has also been confirmed by the Federal Competition Authority. This mark-up must go. It is unacceptable that multinational corporations charge retailers and wholesalers different prices for the same products depending on the member state," says Tobias Schweitzer from the Chamber of Labor (AK).

For the comparison, the consumer advocates surveyed 70 identical branded food products in the Austrian online supermarkets Billa and Interspar as well as in the German stores Rewe and Globus between May 21 and 24. Upper Austrians in the Bavarian border region in particular are likely to look enviously at the prices of our neighbors - because in 61 cases the same product was more expensive in Austria than in Germany.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Adobe Stock)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Adobe Stock)

Only five products cheaper
The basket price - all 70 foodstuffs together - was a quarter higher in Austria than in Germany. Individual products were up to 67 percent more expensive than in our favorite neighboring countries - see also the chart above. The biggest price difference was found for Philadelphia cream cheese. You also have to dig deeper into your pockets for a Calippo-Cola ice lolly, potato chips or Maggi. So it's no wonder that many Upper Austrians drive across the border to do their shopping.

At the time of the test, just five foods were cheaper in local supermarkets. These included pasta from Barilla and breakfast cereals from Nestle. Four products cost the same in both countries.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Philipp Zimmermann
Philipp Zimmermann
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf