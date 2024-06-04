Vorteilswelt
Appeal from the Alpine Police

“You also have to plan a Himalayan expedition”

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 15:22

Summer is just around the corner, mountaineers are once again storming the beautiful Styrian mountains - a challenging time for the professionals of the Alpine Police. Their appeal: "Make our searches easier so that we can save their lives faster!"

The mountain is calling! But as idyllic as the idea of romantic tours in the Styrian mountains is, the accident figures are sobering. There were almost 170 injuries in the last winter season alone, most of them on the ski slopes. And the summer is just around the corner.

Only accidents caused by third parties or collisions are counted. In other words, only accidents where the Alpine Police take action. "Falls through your own fault or medical emergencies are not included," explains Gerhard Rieglthalner, head of the Hochsteiermark Alpine Operations Group.

The figures from the past winter season
The figures from the past winter season
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/stock.adobe)

Investigations on the mountain too
The mountain law enforcement officers are called out when experienced mountaineers find themselves in mountain distress, hikers can no longer descend or accidents occur in impassable or alpine terrain. They are responsible for ensuring compliance with the law. And carry out investigations. Just like "normal" police officers on the ground.

Alpine training is very demanding
"These missions require special knowledge and special training," says Rieglthalner. The job is not an easy one: the training alone is very demanding. It takes five years to become an alpinist, high alpinist, police mountain guide and finally a flight operator. There is also special training for caves and gorges.

Wolfgang Hofer pulls "his" helicopter onto the runway.
Wolfgang Hofer pulls "his" helicopter onto the runway.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
At the base at Thalerhof in Graz.
At the base at Thalerhof in Graz.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)
Gerhard Rieglthalner prepares everything for the next mission.
Gerhard Rieglthalner prepares everything for the next mission.
(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

With the exception of the 2021/22 season, which saw a spike ("that was after the lockdowns"), the accident figures are constant. "There is always a reason for deviations," says Rieglthalner. Such as the current number of ski touring accidents, which has risen from 46 to 72. "That's because there was no snow at the end of January last year."

On a positive note, the equipment used by mountain hikers is now extremely good. "And although the frequency on the mountain is brutally high, the numbers remain the same. Prevention is bearing fruit."

Zitat Icon

Most people are grateful when we come. And if they don't, it's due to the stressful situation.

Gerhard Rieglthalner

Gerhard Rieglthalner has been a flight operator (a member of the flight police crew and the icing on the cake in the long training program) for 20 years. Wolfgang Hofer has been flying for almost 30 years. They have experienced a lot. There were funny and poignant things. "A ski tourer triggered his avalanche airbag as he was leaving and deliberately wanted to leave," Rieglthalner recalls.

Overhearing the death of a colleague on the radio
He also remembers the day when a young colleague died on the Eisenerzer Reichenstein when he was trying to rescue a couple. "I overheard everything on the radio." The mission in the Bärenschützklamm gorge with three fatalities was also challenging, and the rescue of the Polish women's national volleyball team remains unforgotten.

But the adrenaline rush used to be greater, says pilot Wolfgang Hofer. "You become more flexible. Now I'm just happy when something happens." Too much thinking doesn't help either. But what he wishes for: "There are so many possibilities that would make the search easier. The flashing of the cell phone so that we can see someone more easily from the air, the 'Find your phone' app or a note in the car. If I'm going on a Himalayan expedition, I'll let someone know..."

Wichtige Tipps
So wird Ihre Bergtour sicher

The right equipment: Hiking boots, functional shirt, hiking pants, softshell jacket, rain jacket, water bottle, provisions and a hiking map belong in your rucksack.

Self-assessment: Be aware of how fit you are and how much experience you have.

Keep an eye on the weather: Temperature drops, rain and lightning are the biggest dangers. Always keep an eye on the weather.

No exhaustion: When you are out and about in the mountains, it is important to take regular breaks. Most hikers get tired, especially on the descent. Stumbling is a deadly danger. Make sure you manage your energy reserves well.

Planning: Careful planning is a must. You should also bear in mind that you may need help and be able to contact them.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Eva Stockner
Eva Stockner
