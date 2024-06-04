“You also have to plan a Himalayan expedition”

But the adrenaline rush used to be greater, says pilot Wolfgang Hofer. "You become more flexible. Now I'm just happy when something happens." Too much thinking doesn't help either. But what he wishes for: "There are so many possibilities that would make the search easier. The flashing of the cell phone so that we can see someone more easily from the air, the 'Find your phone' app or a note in the car. If I'm going on a Himalayan expedition, I'll let someone know..."