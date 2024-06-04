Vorteilswelt
Initiative of the country

Teaching and sport: united passions

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 19:00

"Apprenticeship with sport" is the name of an initiative launched by the province of Tyrol a year ago. Apprentice Sandro reports from his own experience how he likes it. Applications can be made online.

comment0 Kommentare

Focused, blue eyes flash out of the visor of his ice hockey helmet. A spray of ice accompanies Sandro as the blades of his ice skates hack against the resistance of the ice to slow him down. Having just flown across the ice, he suddenly comes to a standstill.

It is immediately obvious that the top athlete feels at home on the ice, as if it were his second home. The state of Tyrol makes sure that he has enough time for the ice alongside his apprenticeship. Sandro is a practical example of a program initiated by the state a year ago.

Focus on the ice or on the screen? For apprentice Sandro, the combination of both is possible, as the province of Tyrol supports the young Tyrolean. (Bild: Land Tirol)
Focus on the ice or on the screen? For apprentice Sandro, the combination of both is possible, as the province of Tyrol supports the young Tyrolean.
(Bild: Land Tirol)

The program is called "Apprenticeship with Sport" and allows participants to do just that: complete an apprenticeship as an office clerk and be a top athlete at the same time. Or to be a top athlete and do an apprenticeship as an office administrator on the side - however you want to weigh it up.

"Would recommend it to anyone who does sport in Tyrol"
In order to continue to support young athletes in their development, the province relies on cooperation with sports associations and clubs, schools and the Tyrolean Association for the Promotion of Young Athletes. "This cooperation makes it possible for this initiative to prove itself in practice. Our aim is to offer even more young top athletes the best possible conditions to pursue their professional and sporting goals in equal measure," says Provincial Councillor for Sport Georg Dornauer.

"Apprenticeships and sport"

  • can be completed in conjunction with the office clerk apprenticeship.
  • takes four years instead of three.
  • can also be completed as a part-time apprenticeship (32 instead of 40 hours per week).
  • takes into account training camps and competitions.

Information and application at www.tirol.gv.at/lehrlinge

"I really like the apprenticeship. The state of Tyrol supports me so that I can also do my sport. I would recommend it to anyone who does sport in Tyrol," emphasizes Sandro. A confident smile to the interviewer, then his eyes are back on the puck.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Nadine Isser
Nadine Isser
