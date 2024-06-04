Styrian shoots wife and executes himself

A neighbor heard several shots on Monday evening and called the police. On arrival in the Vorlobming district, officers found a lifeless woman in the garden and a dead man in the house. The criminal investigation revealed that the 45-year-old woman from the Graz-Umgebung district had probably fled from her 52-year-old husband's (unoccupied) home, the Styrian chased her with two firearms and shot his wife. He then went into the house and killed himself.