Bloody deed in St. Stefan
Styrian shoots wife and executes himself
Following the bloody crime on Monday evening in St. Stefan ob Leoben in Upper Styria, the police have now provided the first details: the man is believed to have shot his wife first and then committed suicide.
A neighbor heard several shots on Monday evening and called the police. On arrival in the Vorlobming district, officers found a lifeless woman in the garden and a dead man in the house. The criminal investigation revealed that the 45-year-old woman from the Graz-Umgebung district had probably fled from her 52-year-old husband's (unoccupied) home, the Styrian chased her with two firearms and shot his wife. He then went into the house and killed himself.
Couple previously inconspicuous to the police
Both weapons were seized by the police, the public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered an autopsy of the two bodies and the involvement of a shooting expert.
The couple had not yet been reported to the police and there were no indications of any violent confrontations. The motive for the crime is therefore still unclear. Witnesses close to the couple are currently being questioned.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
