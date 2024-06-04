Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bloody deed in St. Stefan

Styrian shoots wife and executes himself

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 10:01

Following the bloody crime on Monday evening in St. Stefan ob Leoben in Upper Styria, the police have now provided the first details: the man is believed to have shot his wife first and then committed suicide.

comment0 Kommentare

A neighbor heard several shots on Monday evening and called the police. On arrival in the Vorlobming district, officers found a lifeless woman in the garden and a dead man in the house. The criminal investigation revealed that the 45-year-old woman from the Graz-Umgebung district had probably fled from her 52-year-old husband's (unoccupied) home, the Styrian chased her with two firearms and shot his wife. He then went into the house and killed himself.

Couple previously inconspicuous to the police
Both weapons were seized by the police, the public prosecutor's office in Leoben ordered an autopsy of the two bodies and the involvement of a shooting expert.

The Styrian shot his wife in this house in St. Stefan. (Bild: Monika Krisper)
The Styrian shot his wife in this house in St. Stefan.
(Bild: Monika Krisper)

The couple had not yet been reported to the police and there were no indications of any violent confrontations. The motive for the crime is therefore still unclear. Witnesses close to the couple are currently being questioned.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Marcus Stoimaier
Marcus Stoimaier
Monika König-Krisper
Monika König-Krisper
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf