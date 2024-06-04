Flag at half-mast
“Steady hand”: Kurz reacts to Bierlein’s death
Austria's first female chancellor, Brigitte Bierlein, passed away on Monday and leading politicians from all parties have expressed their deepest sorrow. Her predecessor and successor as chancellor, Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP), also spoke out. The Austrian flag on the roof of the Chancellery has now been flown at half-mast.
Bierlein had ensured stability in Austria with a steady hand during a turbulent time and had previously shaped the work of the Constitutional Court for many years, Kurz wrote on X.
Bierlein's then Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Justice Clemens Jabloner described her death in "ZiB 2" as a "very great loss". He was "shocked" by the news.
"Radiated professional authority"
Bierlein had "extraordinary professional talent", but also the "necessary social skills", according to Jabloner: "She was able to combine professional and social skills in an ideal way." She also exuded professional authority as head of government, while at the same time being an extremely friendly person.
"Guardian of our constitution"
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen was deeply saddened by Bierlein's death. "She served the Republic faithfully in many functions. As the guardian of our constitution and also as the first female Federal Chancellor," he emphasized: "I got to know Brigitte Bierlein as a courageous, disciplined woman who took on responsibility when her country needed her. She will continue to act as a role model for many girls and women, for all of us, in the future."
"Outstanding personality"
Federal Chancellor Nehammer also expressed his shock. In Bierlein, Austria had lost an outstanding personality and pioneer who had decisively shaped the Republic for generations: "In a difficult time, she did not hesitate to take on responsibility in order to serve the Republic and the people of our country." The Austrian flag on the roof of the Federal Chancellery was flown at half-mast.
Vice-Chancellor and Green Party leader Werner Kogler described the deceased as a pioneer in many respects: "With competence and objectivity, she led her office responsibly in a politically turbulent phase." Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), Governor of Lower Austria and current Chairwoman of the Conference of Provincial Governors, called Bierlein a "great and impressive personality". Other provincial governors also expressed their condolences.
"Highly respected personality"
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler emphasized that Austria had lost a committed lawyer and highly respected personality in Bierlein, who had not hesitated to take on responsibility in one of the most serious crises of the Second Republic after the abrupt end of the black-blue federal government.
FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl praised her as a "great personality, lawyer and politician".
"Role model for many"
NEOS leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger spoke of a "sad day for Austria" and called Bierlein "a role model for many" as the first female Federal Chancellor.
Brief serious illness
The Constitutional Court, of which Bierlein was a member for around 16 years, announced that Austria's first female chancellor succumbed to a brief serious illness shortly before her 75th birthday.
Career lawyer
Following her role as Advocate General at the Procurator General's Office, the career lawyer was Vice President of the Constitutional Court from 2003 to 2018 and President of the Constitutional Court from February 2018 until her appointment as Federal Chancellor exactly five years ago today (on June 3, 2019). On behalf of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, she unceremoniously led Austria to new elections following the turmoil of the Ibiza scandal. After that, she effectively ended her public career.
