“Steady hand”: Kurz reacts to Bierlein’s death

"Guardian of our constitution"

Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen was deeply saddened by Bierlein's death. "She served the Republic faithfully in many functions. As the guardian of our constitution and also as the first female Federal Chancellor," he emphasized: "I got to know Brigitte Bierlein as a courageous, disciplined woman who took on responsibility when her country needed her. She will continue to act as a role model for many girls and women, for all of us, in the future."