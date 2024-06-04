Due to thunderstorms
Festival in Neumarkt in danger of being canceled due to weather conditions
From Friday, the meadow in front of Sighartstein Castle in Neumarkt am Wallersee was supposed to be transformed into a party stage. However, due to the persistent rainfall, the meadow became a lake over the weekend. An alternative date is to be set for next week.
The water is currently around 25 centimetres high on the site - a nightmare for the organizers of the "Schlosswiesen-Festival". Under these conditions, it is not possible to hold the three-day series of events. Together with the district authority, the organizers decided to postpone the open-air music festival.
The festival is planned to take place on an area of 25,000 square meters. It will include a large marquee, an open-air stage, a vintage car exhibition and an amusement park for children. However, when the "Krone" inspected the site on Monday, it quickly became clear that it was almost impossible to walk around. The tents and stages that have already been erected are literally sinking into the dirt.
Pumps that suck out the water every four to five hours were already installed on the site at the weekend. These were the last attempts to save the festival, at which Melissa Naschenweng, the Nockis and Sigrid & Marina, among others, were due to perform.
A wide range of cultural events appealing to different age groups and tastes had been put together for the weekend. An alternative date is to be announced within the next ten days together with Melissa Naschenweng and the Nockis.
