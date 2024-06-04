"Loves his children"
Brad Pitt furious after Shiloh’s name change
On her 18th birthday, daughter Shiloh drew a clear line under her relationship with her father Brad Pitt and asked to be called Jolie and no longer Jolie-Pitt. A fact that is said to have really upset the Hollywood star.
On her 18th birthday last week, Shiloh is said to have applied to have Pitt removed from her surname. According to US media reports, the daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was so serious about her request that she even hired a lawyer and paid for him with her own money.
"Angry" about the name change
A punch in the gut for the 60-year-old Hollywood star, who is said to have always fought for the favor of his six children in the years following the divorce. People magazine reported that Pitt was "informed and angry" about the official proposal.
The insider went on to say that Pitt was happier at the birth of Shiloh, who is his eldest biological child, than he had ever been in his life. "The memory of losing his children is not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. He's very sad," the celebrity magazine quotes the anonymous source as saying. "He always wanted a daughter."
Although Pitt is currently happy with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon, he says: "The memory of losing his children is obviously not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. He is very sad."
Another source confirmed, "He loves his kids so much. This whole process has been really hard on the family."
Jolie and Pitt have six children together - three biological and three adopted. Maddox (22), Zahara (19) and Pax (20) as well as Shiloh (18) and the twins Knox and Vivienne (15). Maddox, Zahara and Vivienne are also said to now only call themselves Jolie, but unlike Shiloh, they have never officially applied for the name change.
