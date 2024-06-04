European Championship test against Serbia
ÖFB-Team: Get a good feeling at the last audition
Not with the first eleven - today is all about getting into the rhythm of the ÖFB team and collecting minutes. A chance for the shaky candidates?
"We will try to field a team that is capable of playing well and winning. But of course the line-up has something to do with how we want to play at the EURO." Team boss Rangnick is at least talking about a kind of dress rehearsal ahead of today's Serbia test. France is of course "in the back of our minds" ...
The first EURO squad can't line up without Sabitzer anyway - besides, "load management" is the magic word. Today is about getting into the rhythm. "For me, it's more than just a test," assures Danso. "But we also need the match minutes." Especially the recently unfit central defenders. Rangnick already revealed yesterday that a different pair will play in the center of defence in Switzerland than today.
But today is already the last match casting before Rangnick has to announce his final 26-man squad on Friday. Or is he just relying on his impressions in training? He still has to cut one trio: Trauner (had to miss the last three training sessions, is not an issue for today either), Daniliuc, Ballo, Seidl, Kainz, the fourth goalie (Hedl or Lawal) - these are the candidates on the skidding chair. If Rangnick takes Weimann AND Entrup with him to Germany.
But he also needs to find a replacement for Xaver Schlager in defensive midfield for the EURO. "We don't have to get used to each other, everyone knows what makes the others tick," claims Wimmer, himself a candidate for a EURO starting place. "Maybe we'll try out two or three more options. We want to get a good feeling."
"Chemistry is great"
Goalie Pentz has a similar view: "The chemistry is great, so it's not so important who plays. No matter who comes in, everything stays the same." The Brøndby international is in pole position when it comes to the one-man question, but veteran Lindner has also made a good impression in training. It remains to be seen whether today's casting show at the Happel Oval against the Serbs will bring any new insights.
