Distraught soldiers’ wives rage in the middle of Moscow

As if that were not enough, the military accused the women of having taken to the streets with full intent and for the sole purpose of being filmed by opposition Telegram channels. This was done purely for the sake of sensationalism. "After something like this, you no longer need to call yourselves citizens of Russia," the man scolded. And then - quite unexpectedly, as is often the case in Russia - he began to make a note of the problems the women were complaining about. He even noted which unit the men were serving in.