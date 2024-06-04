Vorteilswelt
New museum center

The Oberberg is to be culturally upgraded

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 09:00

The diocesan museum in Eisenstadt is moving to the mountain church. An exhibition on "100 years of the patron saint of Burgenland" will be officially opened there tomorrow.

Although Burgenland fell from Hungary to Austria in 1921, it was to take another three years before Pope Pius XI appointed St. Martin as the patron saint of the province in the summer of 1924 at the request of the provincial government. Martin, the son of a Roman officer, was born in Steinamanger in Pannonia before serving in the army. According to legend, however, he was destined to take a different path.

When he came across a freezing beggar on a cold winter's day, he is said to have cut his cloak with a sword and given half of it to the poor man. The following night, Christ appeared to him in a dream. This inspiration changed his life: Martin was baptized, founded a monastic community and became a bishop.

Historical significance
As this year marks the 100th anniversary of his appointment as patron saint, the Diocesan Museum in Eisenstadt is dedicating a special exhibition to him from tomorrow. The show is curated and directed by artist Martin Helge Hrasko from St. Pölten.

"The exhibits are reminiscent of the search for a patron saint. The focus is on Rome's decree of appointment from December 10, 1924," explains diocesan curator Bernhard Weinhäusel.

Enrichment for the region
Incidentally, the new home of the diocesan museum is the mountain church. It now also houses the treasury and is part of a new museum and cultural center being created on the Oberberg. "This will create synergies. The Bergkirche with the Haydn mausoleum and the Haydn organ is a tourist landmark alongside Esterházy Palace," says Johannes Stipsits, the diocese's Director General for Economic Affairs.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Petra Klikovits
