Offspring on the way?

Unwanted baby news from the Lugner family

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 14:58

After Richard and Simone Lugner's wedding at the weekend, will there soon be another reason to celebrate in the Lugner household? The reason could be sweet baby news, as Mörtel himself explained.

comment0 Kommentare

After saying "I do" on Saturday, the Lugners are still on cloud nine. But because after the wedding is before the wedding, the Lugner family's celebrations are far from over. In June, Jacqueline, daughter of the society builder and "Mausi" Christina Lugner, will also tie the knot with her fiancé Leo Kohlbauer.

Baby on the way?
And it seems that there are already plans for a family, as the 91-year-old Opernball zampano revealed to the "Krone" newspaper when, asked about possible upcoming inheritance disputes, he merely wanted to reassure them that there was peace in the family.

"Jacqueline is busy with the movies and that's the way it's going to stay, and the baby is due soon anyway," he explained.

Are there any concrete plans for the family? (Bild: picturedesk.com/Andreas Tischler)
Are there any concrete plans for the family?
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Andreas Tischler)

Oops, did the proud grandpa-to-be let slip? "Now of course I've said something stupid ...", Lugner immediately rowed back. "When Jacky gets married, she'll have a baby soon," he grinned.

So when she says yes, Jacky will still be walking down the aisle in her dream dress!

(Bild: Tuma Alexander)
(Bild: Tuma Alexander)

In a great dress at the wedding
Lugner's daughter and her Leo were of course also guests at Richard and Simone's wedding on Saturday.

The 30-year-old, who not only runs the cinema in Lugner City but, according to Lugner, has also been responsible for organizing his Opera Ball star guests for some time, wore a gorgeous, skin-tight dress in purple.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kalman Gergely
Kalman Gergely
Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
