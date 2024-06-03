"It was really unpleasant"
Grönemeyer: “FIFA still owes me 45,000 euros”
In 2006, Germany's pop star Herbert Grönemeyer contributed the soundtrack to the summer fairytale that was the soccer World Cup in Germany with his hit "Zeit, dass sich was dreht". The 68-year-old has now revealed that FIFA still owes him almost 45,000 euros.
"I'm still getting money from FIFA for the performance at the opening ceremony. Until today! It's almost 45,000 euros that they owe me and my musicians," Grönemeyer complained in an interview with the soccer magazine "11 Freunde".
"Gangster club"
In general, the world governing body is a "gangster club" that uses original methods to secure the rights to the works. "They (FIFA, editor's note) have their own melody, the 'O-e-o-e-o-e', which every artist has to include in the official songs, including Shakira four years later. In this way, they secure copyrights to the music and always cash in. All in all, it was a very unpleasant collaboration," concludes the self-confessed Bochum fan.
It is doubtful that Grönemeyer will write a song for the home European Championship this year in collaboration with FIFA, but he will probably still follow the games. "It was a great tournament," the musician remembers the 2006 World Cup fondly, despite the stresses and strains.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
