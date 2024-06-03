Grönemeyer: “FIFA still owes me 45,000 euros”

"Gangster club"

In general, the world governing body is a "gangster club" that uses original methods to secure the rights to the works. "They (FIFA, editor's note) have their own melody, the 'O-e-o-e-o-e', which every artist has to include in the official songs, including Shakira four years later. In this way, they secure copyrights to the music and always cash in. All in all, it was a very unpleasant collaboration," concludes the self-confessed Bochum fan.