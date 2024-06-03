Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"It was really unpleasant"

Grönemeyer: “FIFA still owes me 45,000 euros”

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 14:27

In 2006, Germany's pop star Herbert Grönemeyer contributed the soundtrack to the summer fairytale that was the soccer World Cup in Germany with his hit "Zeit, dass sich was dreht". The 68-year-old has now revealed that FIFA still owes him almost 45,000 euros.

comment0 Kommentare

"I'm still getting money from FIFA for the performance at the opening ceremony. Until today! It's almost 45,000 euros that they owe me and my musicians," Grönemeyer complained in an interview with the soccer magazine "11 Freunde".

"Gangster club"
In general, the world governing body is a "gangster club" that uses original methods to secure the rights to the works. "They (FIFA, editor's note) have their own melody, the 'O-e-o-e-o-e', which every artist has to include in the official songs, including Shakira four years later. In this way, they secure copyrights to the music and always cash in. All in all, it was a very unpleasant collaboration," concludes the self-confessed Bochum fan.

It is doubtful that Grönemeyer will write a song for the home European Championship this year in collaboration with FIFA, but he will probably still follow the games. "It was a great tournament," the musician remembers the 2006 World Cup fondly, despite the stresses and strains.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf