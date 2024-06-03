Gangs in Guatemala
Prisoners operated a call center for crimes
In Guatemala, members of the notorious Barrio 18 gang ran a call center for criminal acts in a prison. After the operation was busted, the police relocated all 225 gang members and found the inmates' pets - crocodiles, gray foxes and much more.
As Interior Minister Francisco Jiménez told the online service X, the police discovered free-roaming chickens, a tank with crocodiles, raccoons, gray foxes, falcons and other birds of prey in the "El Infiernito" ("Little Hell") prison. In addition to the private zoo, the prisoners also had amenities such as air conditioning, televisions and refrigerators. The call center, which was operated with cell phones and even had an internet connection, had already been shut down during an earlier police raid.
"Real high-security prison" to come
"We will find all the hiding places where money, firearms and cell phones were kept, even if we have to tear down all the walls and tear out the floors," announced the Minister of the Interior. The state had regained control of the prison and would convert it into a "real high-security prison" with "strict controls". "It's a prison, not a vacation," he added, referring to the previous situation.
It's a prison, not a vacation.
Innenminister Francisco Jiméne
According to Deputy Security Minister Claudia Palencia, who visited the prison with journalists after the gang members were transferred, "previous governments" had abandoned the prison more than 30 years ago. This had "enabled the prisoners to live a comfortable life".
One of the most dangerous countries in Latin America
Guatemala is considered one of the most dangerous countries in Latin America. Last year, more than 4360 murders were committed in the country, half of which are attributed to drug and gang crime. The Barrio 18 gang specializes in racketeering. According to the authorities, most of the extortionists' phone calls can be traced back to prisons.
