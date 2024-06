Eight newcomers in the ÖFB U21 squad against Scotland

"A lot of potential"

Other debutants alongside the aforementioned quartet are Alexander Briedl (Blau-Weiß Linz), Namory Cisse (Austria Lustenau), Michael Glück (1860 Munich) and Luca Pazourek (Austria Vienna). "It's a squad with a lot of potential. The new players should show me this week that they can be an asset to the U21 team and can help us in the fall, when the final phase of the qualifiers awaits us," said Gregoritsch, who warned against the young Scots. "They are currently in second place in their qualifying group ahead of Belgium."