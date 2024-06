European champions? The German pros’ predictions

For the Bundesliga professionals, the German national soccer team is the top favorite to win the title at the European Championship in their own country. In a survey conducted by the specialist magazine "kicker", 40 percent of participants said that the DFB team would become European champions. They were followed by France (22.0%), England (15.4%), Spain (6.2%), Portugal (3.5%) and Austria (2.6%). Defending champions Italy received just 1.3% of the vote.