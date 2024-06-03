Economic situation a reason
Unemployment in Tyrol continued to rise in May
16,704 people were registered as unemployed in Tyrol at the end of May. Older women are particularly affected. The unemployment rate was 4.6 percent. Long-term unemployment is only increasing among men.
Unemployment in Tyrol continues to rise. At 16,704 people, the number of unemployed is over 1000 higher than in the previous year. This represents an increase of 6.5 percent. Just over 40 percent of the unemployed have at most a compulsory school leaving certificate, 71 percent have been unemployed for less than three months. The unemployment rate in Tyrol was 4.6 percent in May.
The high inflation rate and the weak economy in trade and goods production are causing unemployment to rise further. People with no or little vocational training are particularly affected.
The reasons are probably well known
An above-average increase was recorded in the city of Innsbruck (plus 17.9 percent), in the Außerfern (13.6) and Kufstein (11.9). In Innsbruck alone, 988 more people are currently unemployed than in the previous year. "The high inflation rate and the weak economy in trade and goods production are causing unemployment to rise further. People with no or little vocational training are particularly affected by this," says Sabine Platzer-Werlberger, Managing Director of AMS Tirol.
In the districts of Imst, Schwaz, Landeck and Lienz, unemployment fell compared to May of the previous year.
Encouragingly, employment continues to rise. In addition to a high demand for personnel, strong immigration is the main reason for this, but the rising retirement age for women since the beginning of the year is also contributing to this.
At 341,617, the number of valid employment contracts in Tyrol at the end of April 2024 is higher than ever before at this time of year. This figure rose more sharply for women than for men. The continued employment growth in Tyrol is entirely due to immigration. The number of people with non-Austrian citizenship in active employment rose by 2,884 compared to the previous year.
Differences between men and women
Unemployment has risen particularly sharply among young people under the age of 25 (up 10.9 percent) and among women aged between 60 and 64. There are 133 more of them than in the previous year. The number of long-term unemployed in Tyrol rose by 8.6 percent. Only men are affected here. The number of women declined.
