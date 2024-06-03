Vorteilswelt
Wants to get rid of name

Lawyer hired: Shiloh is fed up with Pitt

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 08:44

Shiloh is apparently fed up with dad Brad Pitt - in the truest sense of the word. The daughter of the Hollywood star and his ex Angelina Jolie has not only requested that Pitt be removed from her surname for her 18th birthday, but has also hired and paid for a lawyer herself!

comment0 Kommentare

It was revealed at the end of last week that Shiloh had filed a petition to get rid of the Pitt surname on her 18th birthday on May 27. Now details have emerged about how serious the daughter of the ex-Hollywood dream couple actually was about this decision.

"Paid for it herself"
"Shiloh hired a lawyer on her own and paid for it herself," an insider told People magazine. According to this, Shiloh wanted to distance herself from dad Brad because she still couldn't forgive him for his behavior, which ultimately led to the end of the marriage.

So from now on, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt will only be called Shiloh Jolie - and that very officially.

Shiloh separates herself from Brad Pitt's surname. (Bild: www.viennareport.at)
Shiloh separates herself from Brad Pitt's surname.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at)

Some of her siblings have also already distanced themselves from dad Brad Pitt. For example, 15-year-old Vivienne now only goes by Jolie, as can be seen in the program booklet for the play "The Outsiders". Knox's twin sister worked on the stage play alongside her mother Angelina.

Zahara also only goes by Jolie
Last year, it also became known that adopted daughter Zahara had only introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie when she started college. Maddox, the eldest of Jolie and Pitt's six children at the age of 22, has also been renouncing his adoptive father's surname for some time now.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were a couple from 2005 and said yes in 2014. Two years later, the actress filed for divorce after an argument on a private jet in which the actor allegedly became violent and applied for sole custody of their six children.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Daniela Altenweisl
Daniela Altenweisl
