First talks: Bayern pro wants to stay after European Championships

Sane on Kompany

Sane knows the new Bayern coach Vincent Kompany from their playing days together at Manchester City. "He was an absolute leader with an impeccable character who always led the way," said Sane, adding in praise: "He took great care of us young players and supported us." Kompany is also "extremely ambitious". All these qualities he has, Sane emphasized, "can make him a very, very good coach. I absolutely trust him to do a good job at FC Bayern."