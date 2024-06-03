After CL triumph
Alaba is just three titles short of immortality
World record holder Lionel Messi 39, David Alaba 36 - Austria's Real superstar is now chasing one of the greatest of all time after the Champions League triumph against Dortmund.
Black tracksuit bottoms, white Real shirt with his number 4 on the back - this is how David Alaba sat on the Madrid bench during the Champions League triumph in London.
Because he was officially listed as a substitute.
It was in this outfit that he accepted the winner's medal from UEFA President Alexander Ceferin, and later, while celebrating with the fans, he wore the specially created shirt with the shirt number 15 (for Real's 15th title in Europe's premier class) and the words "Champions".
Title number 36
It was title number 36 for the 31-year-old Austrian, who had played in three matches in the group stage before suffering a cruciate ligament injury. An incredible number, with which he is now chasing one of the greatest of all time, world record holder Lionel Messi, who has a total of 39 titles.
And has to "tremble" before Alaba: Trophy number 37 is already waiting for the Austrian; in the UEFA Super Cup, Champions League winners Real Madrid are clear favorites against Europa League winners Atalanta Bergamo in Warsaw on August 14. Alaba should also be ready to return to action after his injury.Cibeles and BernabeuYesterday's program in Madrid included the big celebration for winning the Champions League and the Spanish championship, traditionally taking an open-top bus through the entire city, with the Cibeles Fountain as the end point. Where a Real scarf is traditionally draped around the statue of the Greek goddess Cybele.
Exhilarating Real party
Afterwards, the performance in front of tens of thousands of fans in the Bernabeu stadium awaited, where the exuberant Real party came to an end. Your official one, at least.
Non-playing captain with Ralf Rangnick
For Alaba, after the celebrations, it's now "Berlin, Berlin, we're going to Berlin!" He will travel with the ÖFB team to the EUROs, where he will act as non-playing captain in Ralf Rangnick's coaching staff.
And after the EURO, the hunt for Messi will continue, perhaps David will be immortal in a year's time - as the greatest title collector of all time!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.