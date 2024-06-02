Drama surrounding emigrant
Viennese woman (75) and dog burnt helpless in wreck
Tragic accident on the Aegean coast: emigrant Vera V. crashed into a ditch with her dog "Lillifee". All help came too late for the 75-year-old woman.
"Honor dying as you honor birth, there is no difference, one is the other side of the coin, but it is the same coin, it is the same place where beauty exists."
These are touching words with which the partner of Viennese Vera V. said goodbye to her partner and their dog on Facebook. "Dear Vera, dear Lillifee, thank you for your being," concluded the sad post, which referred to a tragic incident that occurred on Friday evening near the Greek village of Platania, 135 km north of Athens.
Residents and the fire department could do nothing
According to Greek media reports, the 75-year-old, who had been living in Greece for years and ran a highly successful olive grove together with her partner in the tranquil village of Trochala, was driving her jeep back to her grove when she crashed into a rocky ditch at around 10.40 pm without anyone else being involved in the accident.
Dear Vera, dear Lillifee, thank you for being there.
Abschiedsworte der Lebenspartnerin
Local residents heard loud explosions and immediately rushed to the scene of the accident. But help came too late for the Viennese woman. Together with her beloved dog "Lillifee", she is said to have been unable to get out of the burning wreckage. 15 firefighters desperately tried to free the two of them from the deformed car - but without success.
Petrol or oil leak? Police are now investigating
The police are now also investigating the case. Apparently, oil or petrol may have leaked from the car before the fatal crash. The car is said to have caught fire as a result. The exact cause of the accident is still unclear.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.