"Krone" commentary

EU election 2019 dream day for ÖVP, now dark clouds

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 11:00

Almost 541,000 Tyroleans will be able to vote in the EU elections on Sunday. While the ÖVP was still in pure bliss after the 2019 election, dark clouds can be seen today, as Claus Meinert, editor-in-chief of the "Tiroler Krone", analyzes.

Five years ago, on the evening of 26 May to be precise, the sky was still full of violins for the Tyrolean People's Party and the then governor Günther Platter felt only one thing: pure bliss. His party had achieved a brilliant result in the EU elections - naturally with a strong tailwind from then Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

Most recently, there was a debacle in the municipal and mayoral elections in Innsbruck that will go down in history. The ÖVP is on the ground in the provincial capital, whistling from the last hole.

Claus Meinert

Five years later, dark clouds can be seen
Not only did it win in all five constituencies and nine districts - no, it came first everywhere in the then 279 Tyrolean municipalities (now 277). Not a single red (SPÖ), blue (FPÖ), green or pink (Neos) spot was to be seen on the Tyrolean EU electoral map. Everything was turquoise.

Just over five years later, the ÖVP sky looks completely different. Heavy, dark clouds can be seen.

Blue miracle feared
And they just won't go away. Most recently, the municipal and mayoral elections in Innsbruck resulted in a debacle that will go down in history. The ÖVP is on the ground in the provincial capital, whistling from the last hole.

It would take a black miracle for things to be different next Sunday, at least in Innsbruck. What is feared, however, is a blue one. But perhaps the polls are completely wrong.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Claus Meinert
Claus Meinert
