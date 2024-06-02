Dispute with Gewessler
56 percent of ÖVP supporters in favor of renaturation
Despite the People's Party's rejection of the relevant EU law, its voters do not appear to be averse to the issue of renaturation. More than half (56%) of those who declared themselves as ÖVP supporters in the online EU voting tool "iVote" were in favor of renaturation. According to findings from the tool by opinion research institute OGM, the issues of neutrality, asylum, Ukraine and Russia are also important to voters.
By the end of May, around 54,000 people had taken part in the survey, 5,900 of whom indicated that they intended to vote for the ÖVP, according to OGM head Wolfgang Bachmayer. A total of 31,000 participants voted for a specific party. 56 percent of ÖVP supporters were in favor of renaturation, 29 percent were against. Although they showed less sympathy for the issue than the entire participant base (78% in favor, 16% against), they deviated from the party line.
Results with a lot of significance
Although this was not a representative survey, the results were very meaningful due to the large number of participants, Bachmayer noted. OGM offers a decision-making aid for the EU elections on June 9 at www.ivote.at.
Potential voters can answer how they feel about various issues and how important they are to them. They then receive a ranking that shows them which parties best match their ideas.
"In this way, we want to refocus on the important issues and bring more objectivity to the election campaign; it's about more than Lena Schilling's character," says Bachmayer.
Important issues listed
The most important issues for voters are the softening of Austrian neutrality (very important for 55 percent, 31 percent in favor, 65 against), the continuation of sanctions against Russia (very important for 53 percent, 70 percent in favor, 26 against) and the deportation of refugees without the right to asylum (very important for 53 percent, 74 percent in favor, 22 against). Renaturation is also very important to 48% of participants.
The opinions of party supporters differed on asylum issues and the topic of Ukraine and Russia, but were equal and clear on neutrality and renaturation, Bachmayer noted.
