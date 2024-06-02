56 percent of ÖVP supporters in favor of renaturation

By the end of May, around 54,000 people had taken part in the survey, 5,900 of whom indicated that they intended to vote for the ÖVP, according to OGM head Wolfgang Bachmayer. A total of 31,000 participants voted for a specific party. 56 percent of ÖVP supporters were in favor of renaturation, 29 percent were against. Although they showed less sympathy for the issue than the entire participant base (78% in favor, 16% against), they deviated from the party line.