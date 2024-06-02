First interview:
Stormy Daniels demands prison sentence for Trump
Following the historic guilty verdict against former US President Donald Trump over the cover-up of a hush money payment, Stormy Daniels, the former porn actress involved in the case, has called for a prison sentence for Trump. "Put him in jail," the 45-year-old told the British newspaper "Daily Mirror" at the weekend.
"I think he should be sentenced to prison and community service for the less privileged, or serve as a volunteer punching bag in a women's shelter," added the porn actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
This was her first interview since the guilty verdict against the ex-president (2017-21).
Testimony in court was "intimidating"
Stormy Daniels claims to have had a sex affair with Trump in 2006, which he denies. In order to prevent the alleged affair from becoming public shortly before the 2016 presidential election, Trump arranged for a hush money payment of 130,000 dollars (around 122,000 euros), which he disguised as legal fees.
Testifying in court was "intimidating" "with the jury watching you", Daniels said, adding that she had "told the truth the whole time".
She had spoken at length in court about the sex affair with Trump, which she said was consensual but where the balance of power was unbalanced. The case will "never be over" for her and she will have to live with the consequences, the porn actress explained.
Guilty verdict for Trump
On Thursday, Trump became the first ex-president in US history to be found guilty in a criminal trial. Just over five months before the presidential election in the USA, the jury in New York found the 77-year-old guilty of all 34 charges in the hush money proceedings. The sentence is to be announced on July 11.
Trump criticized the proceedings against him as "very unfair". Shortly after the guilty verdict, his campaign published an appeal for donations entitled "I am a political prisoner!"
The 77-year-old is expected to run for the Republican Party against Democratic incumbent Joe Biden in the presidential election on November 5.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.