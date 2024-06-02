Vorteilswelt
How table tennis helps

Victory over Parkinson’s: Carinthian at World Masters

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 16:00

A retired primary school teacher from Carinthia conquers Rome: for the first time, a team of two Parkinson's players will compete at the Table Tennis World Masters. Agnes Jan from Ebenthal is taking part to raise awareness of the disease.

More than 6000 players will take part in the ITTF World Masters Championships in Rome from July 6 to 14. The international stage will be used to draw attention to the topic of "diversity and inclusion". Agnes Jan from Ebenthal, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2019 after undergoing cancer treatment, will also take part in the table tennis competitions.

Table tennis promotes exactly what Parkinson's takes away: Mobility and coordination skills.

Agnes Jan


The disease forced her to give up her job as a primary school teacher. Nevertheless, she didn't let it get her down and followed her doctor's advice to exercise as much as possible. Initially, Jan did gymnastics at TTC Gurnitz, and then last year she started table tennis training. This is because sport addresses exactly what Parkinson's takes away: Mobility and coordination skills.

Symptoms disappear at the table
From the very first training session, the Ebenthal native noticed improvements in her movements. The need for medication was reduced - since then she has been training three times a week for at least two hours. Table tennis quickly became an integral part of Jan's life. Last year, she took part in the Parkinson's Table Tennis World Championships in Crete, where she won two silver medals.

Great joy after winning two silver medals at the World Championships
As a representative of the ITTF Foundation, Jan is now preparing for the tournament in Rome. She hopes that her story will inspire other Parkinson's patients to exercise and encourage healthcare professionals to recognize the benefits of early diagnosis and treatment. "Together we can advocate for inclusion and celebrate the universal language of sport," says Jan.

More information about Agnes Jan and her road to Rome can be found here.

Katrin Fister
