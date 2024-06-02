Vorteilswelt
Video shows masses of earth

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 08:09

The heavy rainfall over the past few days led to a landslide on Saturday evening in Außervillgraten in East Tyrol. The masses of earth started to move directly behind a detached house. The residents - father and child - were evacuated as a precaution. According to the mayor, they have since found shelter with relatives.

comment0 Kommentare

At around 6.30 pm, the steep slope behind the detached house in Außervillgraten, Versellerberg area, began to move. According to the police, a total of around 2000 cubic meters of earth may have come loose.

Father and child now staying with relatives
After an expert from the province of Tyrol inspected the situation on site, the mayor ordered a road closure and the evacuation of the house. "A father and his child live in the detached house. They have since been accommodated by relatives," explained village chief Josef Mair in an interview with "Krone" on Sunday morning.

Directly behind the family home, the slope began to move.
Directly behind the family home, the slope began to move.
(Bild: Gemeinde Außervillgraten)

Rockfall netting prevented worse
A rockfall net directly behind the house could have prevented worse. There has been no damage to the house so far. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Around 2000 cubic meters of earth started to move.
Around 2000 cubic meters of earth started to move.
(Bild: Gemeinde Außervillgraten)

The next steps
On Saturday, "water was provisionally drained from the slope", continued Mayor Mair. On Sunday, the slope was covered with foil. At the beginning of the week, the situation on site will be examined once again by experts from the regional geology department. The municipal road running directly below will remain closed for the time being.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
