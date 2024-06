Crash between racing bike and car in Graz-Andritz

Cyclist landed on the windshield

To prevent a collision, the cyclist swerved to the left and crashed into a car following behind the bus. The 42-year-old rolled over and hit the windshield of the car with the left side of his body. He had to be taken to Graz Regional Hospital with indeterminate injuries - the 53-year-old driver and his passenger were uninjured. Property damage was caused to both vehicles involved.