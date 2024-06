Austria Salzburg secures the championship

It is well known that Austria will not be promoted to the 2nd division, but there was still plenty of jubilation in Maxglan after the final whistle. The Violets had beaten Reichenau 6:2 and can no longer be displaced from the top. Sorda and Fötschl, who will move to the FAC, scored twice. "The team gave everything they had. We deserve to be champions," said a delighted captain Theiner.