Mayor demands: “More police officers in the town”

The police are becoming faster and more professional, announced Salzburg's state police director Bernhard Rausch in an interview with "Krone" and presented the implementation of an Austria-wide police reform that has now been launched: With the criminal assistance departments (KAD for short), a type of new department is being set up for three regions in the province, and Salzburg will receive 40 new police officer posts in return. The restructuring of the police organization is set to last until 2025 - the criminal investigation department will also be given a new structure, Rausch announces. Also new from autumn: a cybercrime training center for the training of future law enforcement officers.