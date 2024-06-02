On the police reform
Mayor demands: “More police officers in the town”
The mayor of Oberndorf, Georg Djundja, reacts to the "Krone" story on police reform plans with criticism: "We only have one patrol at night." Instead of creating posts for a new police station, the local politician believes that the existing police stations should be given them.
The police are becoming faster and more professional, announced Salzburg's state police director Bernhard Rausch in an interview with "Krone" and presented the implementation of an Austria-wide police reform that has now been launched: With the criminal assistance departments (KAD for short), a type of new department is being set up for three regions in the province, and Salzburg will receive 40 new police officer posts in return. The restructuring of the police organization is set to last until 2025 - the criminal investigation department will also be given a new structure, Rausch announces. Also new from autumn: a cybercrime training center for the training of future law enforcement officers.
The new KAD officers will not be on patrol
But first things first: the KADs, who are moving into new rooms in the Salzburg City Police Headquarters and in the Hallein, St. Johann and Zell offices, will not be out on patrol or handing out parking tickets. Instead, they will provide support in investigative work - for example in the evaluation of evidence or in terms of cybercrime and prevention. Around 30 of the 40 new posts will be allocated to the KADs.
Real relief is now needed in the departments. I am increasingly hearing from the public that there is a lack of a sense of security.
Georg Djundja, SPÖ-Bürgermeister Oberndorf
This is "a start, but it doesn't improve the situation in the police stations", says Georg Djundja, SPÖ mayor in the Flachgau border town of Oberndorf. He also voices criticism to the "Krone" and demands: "More posts directly in the towns."
According to Djundja, the population is increasingly complaining about a lack of security. "The police officers' area of responsibility has changed: There is now more bureaucracy, for example. But interaction has also changed in recent years. I've noticed an increase in arguments and disputes, for example between neighbors. And I also see that the population is longing for more security. More people will be needed to intervene in future."
Too few patrols at night in the Oberndorf area
The head of the town illustrates this with an example: In the region around Oberndorf with the municipalities of Lamprechtshausen, Obertrum and Bergheim, there would be a total of four police inspectorates. But: "At night, only one patrol is manned and one is on standby. That's not enough for such a huge area," emphasizes Djundja. In addition, sick leave and the assignment of personnel to special units further complicate the staffing situation. "Real relief is therefore needed in the local departments," says Djundja.
Rausch emphasized the following about the KADs: "The added value is round-the-clock coverage." And there will be "more specially trained officers".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
