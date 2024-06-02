Heartless people
Four cute puppies abandoned in a parking lot
What some people are capable of is unbelievable. Four puppies were abandoned in a highway parking lot in Burgenland.
It would have been their certain death if a couple had not stopped off at a highway parking lot in Burgenland on their way home from vacation. They heard a whimper, looked and looked into two black beady eyes. A soaking wet puppy was sitting under a bush. On closer inspection, they saw that there were two more babies hiding from the rain. A fourth ball of fur was sitting a few meters away under another bush.
The two showed their hearts and packed the four of them into their car. Because they would probably have been run over so close to the highway. With the puppies in their luggage, they called several associations, but none of them had any more capacity for foster dogs. So they finally ended up at Pfotenretter.
Pfotenretter took on the puppies
"We're really running out of money at the moment because we have so many animals, but I felt so sorry for the little ones," admits Claudia from "Die Pfotenretter". Two friends agreed to take one pair into care, the other two puppies will stay with Claudia and their mother for the time being. At first the little ones were quite confused, but after an hour one thing prevailed: hunger and wanting to cuddle!
"Strolchi", "Paula", "Herr Boomer" and "Fräulein Happy" have already been to the vet and are now chipped and vaccinated. They also seem to be fit. "The little ones are around three and a half months old," says Claudia. Now the four of them can recover with their foster families, then they will be placed. Anyone who would like to help the association (the veterinary costs alone amount to 440 euros) can do so with a small donation.
"Die Pfotenretter", reason for payment: Puppies IBAN AT34 1420 0200 1095 4798
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.