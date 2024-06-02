Four cute puppies abandoned in a parking lot

"Strolchi", "Paula", "Herr Boomer" and "Fräulein Happy" have already been to the vet and are now chipped and vaccinated. They also seem to be fit. "The little ones are around three and a half months old," says Claudia. Now the four of them can recover with their foster families, then they will be placed. Anyone who would like to help the association (the veterinary costs alone amount to 440 euros) can do so with a small donation.