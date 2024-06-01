Transport Minister wants to postpone traffic jam traffic lights

Transport Councillor Stefan Schnöll is now proposing to significantly improve this block handling and to turn the traffic lights red in the event of congestion before the first departures in the Salzburg junction area. In a first step, the traffic lights could be installed, followed by a metering system - not at the Walserberg, but at the Salzburg junction - with structural measures. However, only ASFINAG and the federal government can implement the proposal.