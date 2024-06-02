Unique training
They are the masters of shoes for ailing legs
Thanks to them, many people walk better: orthopaedic shoemakers are rare, their master craft is only taught in St. Pölten in the whole of Austria. There, at the WIFI, the training workshop has now been brought up to date at a cost of three quarters of a million euros. Incidentally, 3600 additional courses are offered in the new course book.
There are currently exactly 63 orthopaedic shoemakers in Lower Austria, compared to only 249 nationwide. This special guild of healthcare professionals is experiencing a steadily growing demand, because if things aren't going well, a shoe adapted to the ailment will make them feel better straight away and prevent further deterioration in health.
Unique in the whole of Austria
"We are the only place in Austria to offer a preparatory course for the master craftsman's examination as an orthopaedic shoemaker," emphasizes WIFI Lower Austria CEO Christian Moser proudly. That is why the training workshop has now been renovated and modernized for three quarters of a million euros, so that the craft can be taught and imparted according to the latest standards. After all, the key role of this health profession is becoming increasingly important.
Incidentally, the courses for twelve participants each take place every two years on a part-time basis. Preparatory courses for the final apprenticeship examination are also offered in the new workshop.
3600 courses are offered
The preparatory course is one of 3600 courses listed in the new WIFI course catalog 2024/25, which was also presented at the workshop opening in St. Pölten. It focuses on sustainability, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.
