They are the masters of shoes for ailing legs

Unique in the whole of Austria

"We are the only place in Austria to offer a preparatory course for the master craftsman's examination as an orthopaedic shoemaker," emphasizes WIFI Lower Austria CEO Christian Moser proudly. That is why the training workshop has now been renovated and modernized for three quarters of a million euros, so that the craft can be taught and imparted according to the latest standards. After all, the key role of this health profession is becoming increasingly important.