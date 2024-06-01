“The songs are my emotional time capsule”

Packing personal things into songs

With his songs, ARRIE wants above all to tell stories that touch people. "I'm all about real feelings," he emphasizes. For him, songs function like a "time capsule" full of memories. "I can express myself through music. I'm fascinated by beautiful melodies with personal lyrics," he says, following role models such as Ed Sheeran or Bon Jovi. He is currently busy writing new songs and expanding his fan base along the way.